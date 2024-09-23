BERLIN, MD - The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) has announced upcoming temporary single-lane closures on Route 90 as repairs are conducted on Automated Traffic Recorders (ATRs) loops.
SHA says the work will occur on Route 90 near the overpass of MD 346 in Berlin beginning Tuesday, September 24th at about 9 p.m. Repair crews are expected to close the eastbound lane of MD 90 to conduct the repairs and then reseal the loops. SHA says the crews will then close and begin work on the westbound lane. The work is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
During work, SHA says drivers can expect to see signs, barrels, cones, and flaggers to direct them through the work zone.
Automated Traffic Recorders loops are installed into the road’s pavement and are used to collect traffic volume data. These sensors and the data they collect help transportation officials predict the number of vehicles expected to pass a given location. There are 91 Automatic Traffic Recorders throughout Maryland.