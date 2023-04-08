HARRINGTON, Del.- Tension filled the air at one of Delaware Thunder's last hockey games in Harrington Saturday night.
The State Fairgrounds decided not to renew the team's lease for next season, leaving many fans disappointed.
Thunder fans showed up in full force, lining up outside the Centre Ice Arena to cheer on their team while they still can.
In response to rumors of a fan protest, the State Fairgrounds decided to beef up security and bring in Delaware State Troopers.
Some fans thought these precautions were excessive.
"Now we have 6 or 7 cops out here kind of swirling around for nothing because nothing happens out here except for a good time, a community get together and we love it," said Casey Sharp.
Other fans were forced to get creative when they discovered handheld signs would no longer be allowed in the arena.
"This is my sign for outside because I can have free speech out here and this is my sign for inside because I can only take my face with me," said a fan with #SAVETHETHUNDER painted on her left cheek.
A spokesperson for the State Fairgrounds addressed the situation but maintained that it's time for the Thunder and the rink to part ways, allowing the facility to be used for other events.
"It's not about the money. It's always been from the Delaware State Fair perspective serving the community and working closely with our non-profit organizations," said Danny Aguilar, director of marketing.
Aguilar said he feels for the fans, as he shares the community's passion for hockey. He also explained that increasing security was a safety measure taken after threats were made on social media.
With only two home games left on the schedule, Thunder fans are holding out hope for a last-minute agreement between the team and the State Fairgrounds.
Talk of the Thunder moving to Dover has circulated, but constructing a new rink would take a minimum of two years. As the team's future remains uncertain, they may be forced to go dormant or depart Delaware altogether.