WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - Russia's space agency director says the country will no longer supply rocket engines to the United States.
Russia's Roscosmos space agency has long supplied the engines to Northrop Grumman which builds the Antares rockets launched on Wallops Island.
Ron Wolff of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors says that could have an impact on what has been steady growth in the county's space industry.
"We're good for at least two. How things play out in the future certainly is a question that we can't answer right now," he said.
In a statement last week, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency told a Russian news outlet "We made a decision to halt the deliveries of rocket engines produced by NPO Energomash to the United States."
He continued saying about the U.S. "Let them fly on something else, on their brooms."
Wolff says he is hopeful this will not have a long lasting impact on Wallops' and Accomack County's economy.
"Bottom line I don't think the impact is going to be all that great because there will be other rocket business that will pick up the slack."
More fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, having an impact right here at home.