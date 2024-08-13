TUNIS MILLS, MD - The wooden bridge in Tunis Mills, which has spanned Leeds Creek since the 1960s, has reached the end of its life expectancy. As a result, Talbot County leaders are planning to replace the aging structure. However, the proposed replacement has sparked a debate among local residents about how to preserve the bridge's rustic charm while ensuring its safety and durability.
While nearly everyone agrees that the bridge needs to be replaced, opinions differ on what materials should be used for the new structure. Some residents are advocating for a design that retains the historic feel of the current wooden bridge, while others prefer a more modern approach that prioritizes a smoother, longer-lasting ride.
Over the years, the bridge has undergone several maintenance projects due to broken boards and exposed nails. The county's plan for the new bridge involves incorporating modern materials, which has stirred up concerns among the community. According to Talbot County Council Vice President Pete Lesher, the new design would feature three key updates: steel pilings instead of wood, concrete underpinning instead of wood timbers, and an asphalt overlay atop the wooden deck.
Despite these plans, many Tunis Mills residents are pushing for the new bridge to be constructed entirely out of timber, arguing that a more modern bridge would detract from the character of their village.
"It's just the symbol of our village, and I think having a more modern bridge would change the flavor of where we live," said Samantha McCall, a neighbor in Tunis Mills.
On the other hand, some residents, like Mike Mielke, believe that a bridge built with asphalt and steel would be a better investment for the future.
"I love preservation and everything, but sometimes you also have to—I'm on the side of functional. If they're going to replace it, I’d like to have something that is structurally an improvement," Mielke said.
However, others, like Susan McDermott, argue that longevity shouldn't be an issue with a well-designed timber bridge.
"While it's a bridge, we think there exist designs that are just much more in keeping with the community. There are timber bridges that could replace this bridge," McDermott said.
The Talbot County Council has acknowledged the community's concerns. And although they are not returning to the drawing board, they are discussing potential changes to the design with engineers to address the feedback from Tunis Mills residents.
The future of the bridge remains uncertain, with the community divided between preserving its historical aesthetic and embracing modern construction techniques.