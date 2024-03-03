DEWEY BEACH, DE — As the summer approaches and beachgoers flock to Dewey Beach, more pedestrian safety improvements are on the horizon to ensure a safer experience.
Already, the town of Dewey Beach has been working to enhance pedestrian safety. But being built along Route 1 presents unique challenges, with traffic and pedestrians sharing the busy roadway. The town has already taken steps such as installing flashing yellow yield signs, speed readers, and clearer crosswalk signs, which according to Dewey Beach Commissioner Paul Bauer have proven to be significant aids.
"As much as we strive to be perfect, and we're doing everything we can to get to this point. People still have to follow the rules here. It's not that we don't want you to jaywalk – we want you to be alive!" said Bauer.
Now, the state, which funds and operates Route 1, is working to implement further safety measures for pedestrians. These include extending the rope median barrier to prevent jaywalking, flattening driveway entrances to prevent tripping hazards, and extending curbs to limit the amount of time walking across the busy roadway. Bauer says he is hopeful for the continued progress,
"As long as we keep trying to make these improvements, and we get cooperation from everyone, it's really a win-win for everyone." said Bauer.
On a sunny day like today – a teaser for a busier summer ahead – some in Dewey like Kathy and Bob Holden are excited to hear about the upcoming safety enhancements.
"Anything to improve safety around here makes sense. Summertime brings a lot of traffic through here, and crossing the crosswalks can be tricky. It would be a great idea," they said.
Phase 1 of the state-funded improvements has already begun, with the full project slated to continue through fall 2024 into spring 2025.