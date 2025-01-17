SALISBURY, MD– Salisbury and the Salisbury Fire Department have been awarded more than half a million dollars to combat opioid overdose and addiction.
City leaders say a two-year $542,000 grant from Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response is earmarked to support expanded efforts to address opioid overdose and addiction through enhanced response programs and community outreach initiatives.
Officials say the Salisbury Fire Department plans to use the funds to expand its buprenorphine program, a vital tool in treating opioid addiction. The grant will also strengthen the department's partnership with TidalHealth, improving coordination and access to treatment for individuals recovering from opioid overdoses.
They say the funding will bolster the Salisbury Wicomico Integrated Firstcare Team (SWIFT), a mobile integrated health program operated by the Salisbury Fire Department and TidalHealth. This initiative reduces unnecessary strain on EMS and emergency department systems while increasing community outreach. SWIFT’s efforts will now include educational sessions on the dangers of drug use, targeted at students in grades 7 through 10 and various adult groups in the community.
“This grant will hopefully improve the education, response, and treatment of opioid use and addiction that is currently being provided to our community,” said Salisbury Fire Chief Rob Frampton.
Katherine Rodgers, TidalHealth Director of Community Health Initiatives, echoed the sentiment: “We are so excited for the opportunity to continue to grow our partnership with the fire department. This funding will help us combat opioid misuse and overdoses through prevention, harm reduction, and increased access to treatment.”
The grant will also help offset salary and educational costs to expand operational times for these critical programs.
Final approval of the grant is pending a City Council vote scheduled for January 27.