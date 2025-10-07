SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury's City Council discussed the possibility of adding railings to the Salisbury riverwalk at Monday night's meeting. Councilwoman, April Jackson, lead the discussion.
Last month, we spoke with Jackson about the potential project, and she mentioned being concerned over children and the elderly being drawn to water, as well as visitors to local downtown restaurants under the influence of alcohol, potentially falling into the Wicomico River.
At Monday's City Council meeting, discussing adding railings to the Salisbury Riverwalk was on the agenda. Jackson plead her case.
"I actually think about saving lives," said Jackson." You know, sometimes money is not saving lives. We have to pay to save people's lives and if we're thinking about saving money, then we're not concerned about the lives of others."
A few weeks ago, Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor told WBOC he was not interested in pursuing adding railings to the riverwalk because of financial concerns. Regardless, the council decided to move the conversation forward by discussing those concerns, as well as concerns over city property lines and which type of railing would be best suited for this situation.
Salisbury resident, Ashley Melton, told WBOC she likes to take her kids to the riverwalk area, but is careful to keep them in their stroller when she does.
"There is no barrier to stop them from going in," said Melton. "I might let them out sometimes, but not too close to the river. Because I just don't feel comfortable."
The council said they will continue to look into how to proceed further, including finding if there would be any insurance snags to make this project happen. We will be following this situation as it continues to develop.