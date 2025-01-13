Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing spray are possible tonight, especially over the wider waters of the Chesapeake Bay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&