SALISBURY, Md.— Vinessa Williams of Little Leaders Learning Center in Salisbury, Md., has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the US Small Business Administration’s Baltimore District Office.
Williams, along with 13 additional award winners, will be honored at the 36th Annual Maryland Small Business Awards Luncheon June 9 at Martin’s West in Woodlawn, Md.
Williams opened Little Leaders Learning Center six years ago in a modest building with a small staff and roster of approximately 40 students. Her perseverance and sound decision making have paid off; she has quickly grown the operation to now serve more than 100 students, with a staff of 25 and has expanded to a new facility nearly three times the size of the original location.
“Vinessa is proof that some people are just born entrepreneurs,” said Steve Umberger, district director, SBA Baltimore District Office. "She has shown that she has the business acumen and leadership skills to build a company that will serve the Salisbury community for years to come. We are pleased to honor Vinessa and celebrate her success.”
Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. This year, the dates are May 2-5. During National Small Business Week, SBA will conduct National virtual events and will host in-person events in select cities across the country.
For information on the 2022 Maryland Small Business Awards Luncheon or for tickets, visit the event website at www.mdsbwawards.org or contact rachel.howard@sba.gov .