SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating an early-morning fire in Salisbury that claimed the lives of an elderly couple on Friday.
According to the Fire Marshal, firefighters were dispatched to Middleneck Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 5 after a neighbor called 911 to report a house fire. There, first responders found a heavy fire throughout a two-story home. Firefighters entered the house and brought two adult victims to EMS for CPR. The couple was then brought to TidalHealth but did not survive.
The Fire Marshal says the victims were an 85-year-old husband and a 79-year-old wife.
The fire began in the living room, according to investigators, but the cause has yet to be determined. The Fire Marshal says there is currently no indication of arson, and investigators are focusing on possible accidental causes. The home had no smoke alarms, according to the Fire Marshal.
“Our hearts break for the victims and their families,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. “This tragedy is a devastating reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms and practicing fire safety. Please check your smoke alarms, create an escape plan, and practice it regularly. If a fire breaks out – get out and stay out.”
The Fire Marshal noted that Friday’s fatal fire follows another fire that claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy less than five miles away just last week.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal and local law enforcement are conducting a joint investigation into the fire.
