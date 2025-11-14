WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- The holiday season is right around the corner, and with it comes a handful of hazards that can quickly turn a joyous occasion into a nightmare.
Over the next couple of weeks, you're mind will be occupied. Did I remember to season the turkey? Did I preheat the oven? How many plates do I need to set? Did I order that gift for grandpa? All valid questions for this time of year. Just make sure the question "am I protecting myself from fire hazards" comes to mind at least once or twice.
"Letting your guard down this time of year is real easy to do, and it can lead to the consequences that you saw today," said Eric Cramer, Fire Marshal for the City of Salisbury.
Cramer's comments followed a presentation by local fire officials in Salisbury. On Friday, the fire marshal's office held a live presentation, demonstrating several dangers that can arise during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
Thanksgiving
Let's start here. We are, after all, just two weeks away from everyone's favorite family gathering. And if you're uncle, dad, or maybe even you are looking for a new way to really make that turkey sing and swing this year, and the thought of deep-frying it crossed your mind, please be careful.
"Our call volume will double on Thanksgiving just because of cooking mistakes," said Cramer.
If you do wind up deep-frying a turkey, keep the following tips in mind:
- Always keep the fryer away from your home. That means don't fry the turkey on your deck, in or around your garage, or right near the house.
- Ensure the turkey is completely thawed and dry before dropping it into hot oil.
- Do not leave the fryer unattended.
- Keep the oil at 350°F.
- Turn the fire off before adding the turkey.
- Keep a working fire extinguisher nearby.
Christmas
With the festive music, twinkling lights and overwhelming sense of joy, Christmas can be the most wonderful time of the year... until it's not. An un-watered tree can quickly ruin your holiday plans.
It can catch on fire within 20 to 30 seconds, and before you know it, those gifts you worked so hard to wrap will be the least of your worries.
"We want everyone to have a real good holiday, but don't have us over for the holiday," said Cramer. "Stop by the firehouse, say 'hi', don't invite us over. We want you to have a nice holiday without us."
So, just as you should do with Thanksgiving, keep the following tips in mind to stay safe at Christmas:
- Always keep your tree watered.
- A hydrated tree is far less likely to catch on fire, or at least, catch on fire quickly.
- Be wary of old, hammy-down lights.
- Keep a working fire extinguisher nearby.
Please take care of yourself and be mindful to have a safe and enjoyable holiday season.