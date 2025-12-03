SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury has joined the ranks of a select few number of cities across the United States boasting an all-woman City Council with the appointment of Melissa D. Holland to represent the city’s District 2.
Joining Angela Blake, April Jackson, Michele Gregory, and Sharon Dashiell, Holland has been appointed to fill the vacant seat following the departure of Council President D’Shawn Doughty in November.
City Council Vice President Angela Blake announced Holland’s appointment via social media on Tuesday, Dec. 2.
According to Blake, Holland’s previous service includes the Wicomico County Council, the Wicomico County Board of Education, the Holly Center, and the Delmarva Early Learning Center.
“Melissa brings over 20 years of experience in executive administration, government operations, education, and community service,” Blake said of Holland. “She currently serves as the Executive Assistant to the President of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, where she manages high-level operations, budgeting, communications, and executive outreach.”
WBOC spoke with Holland and multiple members of the City Council on Wednesday.
"I am looking forward to embracing history and being on the first female council, and looking at not just females, but what we can do for everyone in the City of Salisbury," Holland said.
"I don't think that being male or female will make a difference, it's about getting the work done and what's best for the city," she continued.
“The City of Salisbury is proud to mark a historic moment with the appointment of an all-women City Council,” Blake said. “This milestone reflects our community’s trust in qualified, experienced leaders who are committed to integrity, service, and thoughtful decision-making.”
“Women remain underrepresented in government at every level, and Salisbury’s council demonstrates what is possible when leadership is based on merit and dedication. This moment is more than symbolic—it strengthens our ability to lead collaboratively, communicate clearly, and remain focused on the well-being of all residents”
Not all of Salisbury’s councilwomen were as enthusiastic about celebrating an all-female legislative group, however. Councilwoman Sharon Dashiell argued the focus should be more on representation for all of the community.
“A council comprised of all females or males is not about gender,” Dashiell said. “Any government body should reflect the makeup of the constituents in order to avoid the perception of reverse discrimination and a feeling of being underrepresented and excluded. A council that represents all members of their population is better able to have cognitive diversity which helps create a collaboration of insights and broader perspectives when making decisions. Balanced representation on a City Council is necessary to maintain public trust.”
Now with the leadership of a five-woman city council, Salisbury has become a rarity in U.S. municipal politics. In 2024, St. Paul, Minn., made history as the first large U.S. city experts could point to with an all-female city council. St. Paul’s population was reported at about 300,000 at the time.
With a population roughly one-tenth that size, Salisbury’s newest council composition still bucks a trend across U.S. cities with populations over 10,000. According to Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics, women made up only 32.4% of municipal office holders in those cities nationwide as of March 2025.
Maryland ranked 16th among the 50 states in percentage of female local officeholders in municipalities with a population of 10,000 or more, according to CAWP. That percentage was listed at 35.8%.
WBOC reached out to the center on Wednesday and spoke with Jean Sinzdak, Associate Director of American Women and Politics, who commented on both the rarity and significance of an all-woman council.
“Off the top of my head I can think four or five… if I had to, maybe ten that this has happened to out of thousands and thousands of municipalities in my 20 years working at the center,” Sinzdak said. “It’s definitely something worth noting and celebrating.”
Sinzdak also said seeing women in office, especially in such numbers, can have a powerful effect on younger generations.
“It sends a message to both young women and young men, girls and boys, that women can and should be in these roles.”
The Salisbury City Council is currently scheduled to meet next on Monday, Dec. 8.