SALISBURY, Md.-- A homicide investigation is currently underway in Salisbury after a late Monday night shooting.
The Salisbury Police Department says the shooting took place just before 10 p.m. within the 1000 block of Fairground Dr at the Pemberton Manor Apartments.
The victim has been identified as Kevin Lamont Chaney, 34, of Salisbury. Chaney was reportedly found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Tidal Health Medical Center where he was declared deceased.
The Salisbury Police Department, Wicomico County Narcotics, and the Maryland Police Police Homicide Unit continue to investigate.
A suspect description has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact MSP at (410)749-3101, SPD at (410)548-3165, or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410)548-1776.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.