Salisbury house fire displaces two people

SALISBURY, Md. - An investigation is underway into a fire that destroyed a home and left two people displaced.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says on Feb. 27, around 4:44 p.m., a neighbor reported a fire at a home on East William Street. Officials say 35 firefighters responded to got the fire under control in about 25 minutes.
Nobody was injured, according to officials. Investigators say it started on the first floor, but the cause has not yet been determined. The fire marshal's office estimates damage around $100,000.