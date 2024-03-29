SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is looking for a local non-profit to help manage it's Anne Street Village, a community a tiny homes for the homeless.
Anne Street Village has been running for nearly a year as of March 2024. Mayor Randy Taylor says an organization with more knowledge of homelessness can be a great asset to the city.
"People who are in that world and in that space, that do it every day, could potentially be of a big assistance so that we can focus on things apart from the village, just general homelessness as a, as an issue," said Taylor. "I think as we got into it, we realized that, people again, people in this business every day have a level of expertise but our goal was to get it up and running and then potentially do a partnership with somebody in that world."
Taylor says 11 people are living at Anne Street, compared to it's capacity of 24 people.
Councilwoman Michele Gregory says it is important that the city finds a good manager when it comes to taking care of the homeless population in Salisbury.
"It's important because we have a significant unhouse population and we noticed during Covid it was getting worse," said Gregory.
Mayor Taylor says one non-profit has expressed interest but could not say who. Taylor says the city is waiting for a few non-profit to put their name in the running to learn what other groups could also bring to the table.
Taylor says he hopes to have a partnership ironed out within the next month or two.