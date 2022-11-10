SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is looking to ban plastic bags. The ordinance may be passed as soon as Monday November 28 2022. The ban would prohibit any business from giving customers a plastic bag. If the customer needs, a bag, stores can charge 10 cents for an 'alternative' bag, like a paper one. Together Café owner Vincente Hernandez says he has mixed feelings.
“I support it. Financially I don’t support it because paper bags are more expensive,” said Hernandez. “Bottom line plastic is always easier but if it’s the healthiest option for the world, I would hope that I wanna make the world better by wanting to go plastic-less. If you look at bigger cities like DC or Baltimore they go plastic-less and people pay their quarter if they want it. I know myself I don’t pay a quarter or 10 tens I just hold it and go about it”
Shopper Barney Conway feels differently.
“I think the ban on plastic bags is counterproductive because when you go in the stores, there are hundreds if not thousands are warped in plastic,” said Conway. “I understand the thought that it takes a long time for the plastic to degrade, in the dumps which it does. But you’re still putting thousands of tons of plastic anyway when they come and take your trash.”
“I know I’m selfish. As much as I would like to admit that I’m not selfish and I don’t think about all the things… so fortunately we need people who are looking at the bigger concepts”
Shaylee Caim says she likes the idea.
“I think it's a good idea. I see plastic bags rolling around in the street, I have too many at home,” said Caim.
The city is hoping this ban can go into effect in June 2023.