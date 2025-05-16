SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department has announced the arrest of a man charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that seriously injured a 14-year-old earlier this month.
On May 8, police say they were called to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional just after midnight on reports of a teenager who had been shot. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with life threatening injuries but is now stable, according to police.
The ensuing investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were together on Prince Street when a confrontation broke out. The suspect then allegedly shot the teen once in the neck before fleeing.
Police say they were able to identify 22-year-old Dorrian Clayborne as the shooting suspect. On May 13, authorities found Clayborne on N. Westover Dr. and arrested him. Clayborne was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center and charged with the following:
-Attempted 1st and 2nd Degree Murder
-Assault 1st and 2nd Degree
-Reckless Endangerment
-Handgun on Person
-Handgun in Vehicle
-Firearm Use-Violent Crime
Police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-548-3165.