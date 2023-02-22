SALISBURY, Md. - An investigation led troopers to arrest a man on Miami Avenue.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team conducted an investigation after receiving complaints that someone was living in a camper and selling drugs on a property in the 800 block of Miami Avenue.
According to authorities, the investigation revealed that 67-year-old Jimmy Lee Smullen of Salisbury was participating in an open-air drug market on the property.
The sheriff's office says on Jan. 4, a search and seizure warrant was executed, leading authorities to find a bag of crack cocaine in a car that Smullen was seated in. Smullen was arrested and transported to the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office, where troopers say they found more bags of cocaine on him.
Smullen was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and related charges. Smullen was on probation for a CAT CDS investigation in 2020 where he plead guilty to maintaining a common nuisance.
Smullen is currently held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.