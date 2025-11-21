SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced the conviction of a Salisbury man after he sold a gun to another man who then used it to shoot his estranged wife.
According to prosecutors, Terrance White, 35, sold a firearm to Dequan Bratten on Nov. 16, 2024. That same day, authorities say Bratten opened fire on his estranged wife, striking her multiple times. The victim, despite the long-term effects of the injuries, miraculously survived.
Prosecutors say there was evidence that suggested that White, after selling the firearm to Bratten, also provided ammunition, showed Bratten how to use the gun, and was aware of Bratten’s intentions.
Bratten pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted first-degree murder and the use of a firearm during a felony, according to court records. He is currently awaiting sentencing.
On Nov. 19, 2025, White was found guilty of firearm straw purchase and two counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm. The State’s Attorney’s Office says the jury declined to convict him on charges of accomplice to attempted murder. He will remain in custody pending sentencing.
“Those who deal in illegal firearms create a significant public safety risk to our community and they will be held accountable,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Terrance White’s conviction reflects the unwavering commitment of Wicomico County law enforcement and my Office to holding violent offenders accountable and to protecting our community.”