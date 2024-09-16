WICOMICO COUNTY- A Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in Wicomico County.
Prosecutors say sentencing for Rafael Colon-Echevarria was postponed for a pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. Colon-Echevarria will be required to register as Tier III sex offender for life and will face Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision, according prosecutors.
Investigators say the 48-year-old Salisbury man abused a minor who was under the age of ten within his household between 2015 and 2019.