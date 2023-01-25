SALISBURY, Md.-A Salisbury man is facing theft and credit card fraud charges, after multiple car break-ins in the city.
Officials say from January 14-17, two cars were reported broken into. One incident occurred on the 800 block of Snow Hill Road, where money and a credit card was stolen. A second occurred on the 800 block of North Division Street, where the suspect broke the rear window and stole multiple credit cards from that car.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Little Price Brooken. Investigators determined that Brooken utilized the stolen credit cards at numerous locations throughout Salisbury.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team conducted a traffic stop on a car Brooken was driving. A K-9 scan was conducted on the car that resulted in a search. Deputies say a small amount of crack cocaine, .22 caliber ammunition, and a crack pipe were located. Brooken and a passenger, Georgianna Shockley were taken into custody. Brooken is prohibited from possessing ammunition, according to officials, due to a previous felony.
A search and seizure was conducted in Brooken's apartment located on the 600 block of Smith Street. There, investigators say clothes were located that Brooken allegedly wore during the crime.
Brooken was charged with theft $100-$1500, Rogue and Vagabond, credit card theft, utilizing a stolen credit card, possession of cocaine and possessing ammunition by a prohibited person.
Shockley was charged on a criminal citation for possession of the crack pipe and released.
Brooken is currently being held on a $10,000 bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
On January 24, 2023 a detective completed an application for charges for Brooken for the second theft incident. The District Court Commissioner issued a criminal summons for theft and MDOP related charges. Brooken was then served at the Wicomico County Detention Center on January 25, 2023.