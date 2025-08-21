SALISBURY, Md. - A 39-year-old Wicomico County man was fatally shot in Columbia earlier this week according to investigators.
Howard County police say they were called to a parking lot near Dove Sail Lane and Merriweather Drive in Columbia, Md. on reports of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. There, they found Leon Grant Jr., of Salisbury, in a car. Grant had been shot multiple times, according to police, and died at the scene.
Investigators say Grant was staying in Columbia and was approached by an unknown suspect as he was entering his car. The suspect then shot him at close range before fleeing, according to Howard County police.
Police say there is currently no other information on the suspect. Anyone with information can contact police at 410-313-STOP. Authorities are offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.