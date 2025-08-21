Weather Alert

This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE **ERIN MOVING AWAY FROM THE NORTH CAROLINA COAST** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Accomack, Eastern Currituck, Northampton, Virginia Beach, and Western Currituck * STORM INFORMATION: - About 350 miles east-southeast of Ocean City MD or about 400 miles east of Norfolk VA - 36.4N 69.1W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement Northeast or 50 degrees at 20 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Erin, currently about 370 miles ENE of Cape Hatteras, NC, continues to move northeast away from the coast. Erin will continue to move northeastward with the center of the storm tracking well offshore of the Mid-Atlantic coast. However, Erin is expected to grow in size, and tropical storm force gusts are expected to continue through this evening across Virginia Beach, Currituck County, as well as the Maryland, Virginia and northeast North Carolina Coastal Waters. Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible close to the coast south of Chincoteague. Regardless of the exact track, Erin will continue to bring high surf, significant dune and beach erosion and moderate to locally major tidal flooding to the area. Seas of 12 to 18 feet over the coastal waters remain possible this evening into tonight which will allow for significant beach and dune erosion for the coast especially around the times of high tide. In addition, moderate to locally major coastal flooding is expected during the high tide cycle this evening and tonight with inundation of 1 to 3 feet above normally high ground. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for the Atlantic coast from Corolla, NC to Ocean City, MD, areas adjacent to the Chesapeake Bay from Windmill Point south, tidal portions of the James, York, and Rappahannock Rivers as well as adjacent estuaries. A Coastal Flood Warning is also now in effect for areas adjacent to the Chesapeake Bay north of Windmill Point through the bay side of the lower Maryland Eastern Shore, and the southern shore of the Potomac River, as well as adjacent estuaries. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across all of the shoreline from Maryland through Virginia to NE North Carolina, including the lower and middle Chesapeake Bay. If realized, these impacts include: - Widespread storm surge flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. - Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road. - Moderate to severe beach erosion is likely, including heavy surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely. - Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers is likely. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Along the Atlantic coast from Fenwick Island Delaware to Duck North Carolina, expect waves to build to 12 to 18 ft today. These large waves combined with increased water levels will likely allow for significant beach and dune erosion. There is a high risk of rip currents along the shoreline through Friday, and a high risk of rip currents will likely continue into the weekend. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across the area close to the shoreline from Chincoteague VA to Duck NC. A north wind continues to gust to 35 to 45 mph along the Atlantic coast of Virginia Beach and the Currituck Outer Banks. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: A mandatory evacuation for the off-road area of Corolla has been effective as of 9 AM EDT Wednesday August 20th. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If you are prone to coastal flooding or ocean overwash be prepared for the possibility of a quick rise in water levels. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov - For the latest weather and storm information go to weather.gov/wakefield NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA around 8 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.