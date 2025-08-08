SALISBURY, MD - A Salisbury man has received an active sentence of 50 years behind bars for a deadly shooting that occurred in October 2024.
According to prosecutors, On October 28, 2024, Khalil Bivens and three other suspects drove to the Cash Market on West Road in Salisbury armed with a handgun. Authorities say Bivens then exited the car and opened fire on a group of people outside the market. One of the victims, Tevin Mumford, 32, was killed in the shooting. The suspects then fled the scene.
Days later, on November 1, State’s Attorney for Wicomico County Jamie Dykes says Bivens and a co-defendant led police on a car chase through Salisbury. Before the chase ended and he was arrested, prosecutors say Bivens tossed a bag from the car containing the murder weapon.
Dykes says the fatal shooting was gang-related.
On August 6, 2025, Bivens, 20, was sentenced in WIcomico County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault. Following an agreement based on consultation with the victim’s family, Circuit Court Judge James Sarbanes sentenced Bivens to life plus 10 years, with all but 50 years suspended. Bivens’ active 50-year sentence will then be followed by five years probation. Should Bivens violate that probation, he could face the remainder of the life sentence.
“As I have stated multiple times in the past, violent gang activity continues to escalate in Wicomico County,” State’s Attorney Dykes said. “ As I have stated multiple times in the past, my Office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate this lawless behavior and will continue to work tirelessly to hold the perpetrators to account. This sentence ensures Mr. Bivens will spend decades in the Division of Corrections, where he can pose no threat to the citizens of Wicomico County.”