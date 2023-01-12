WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Salisbury man may spend nearly five decades behind bars for charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.
The County State's Attorney says that 27-year-old Steven Crocker, was sentenced to 45 years in prison by the Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, the Honorable Karen M. Dean, on Monday. Crocker will also be required to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life.
On October 26, 2022, a two-day jury trial convicted him of sexual abuse of a minor, second degree rape and related offenses.
In October of 2021, prosecutors say the victim reported sexual abuse by Crocker who was a member of the household. The victim was under 10 at the time of the abuse.