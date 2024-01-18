SALISBURY, MD - A Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge has sentenced a 54-year-old Salisbury man to 16 years in prison for an armed robbery that occurred at the Hampton Inn in Fruitland last year.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Milton Harmon Jr., 54, entered the Hampton Inn on April 20th, 2023, armed with a fixed blade knife. As he entered the hotel, Harmon masked his faced with a bandana and approached the front desk, demanding money. After the clerk handed him the cash, the Attorney’s Office says Harmon then fled, dropping evidence as he did.
Officers and K-9 Units from the Fruitland Police Department and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate those items and tracked Harmon down just thirty minutes after the robbery.
Harmon was previously found guilty of armed robbery and related charges by a Wicomico County Jury in December. Today, January 18th, Harmon was sentenced to 16 years with 10 of those years without the possibility of parole.