Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&