SALISBURY, MD - A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a Salisbury man to 20 years behind bars for attempted armed robbery.
Prosecutors say Joshua Satchell, 38, was part of a group that targeted and robbed a victim and his friends during a backyard barbecue in August, 2023. The victim attempted to flee and was shot in the back of the neck, paralyzing him. The Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County says Satchell was not the suspect that fired the gun but was still a participant in the robbery.
Satchell pleaded guilty to the attempted armed robbery charge in June and was sentenced to the maximum 20 years on August 15th.
Earlier this summer, a Salisbury woman was sentenced to 50 years for organizing the robbery.