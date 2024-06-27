SALISBURY, MD - A Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge has sentenced a Salisbury woman to half a century behind bars for an attempted murder that left a man paralyzed last year.
According to prosecutors, Ashlee Nicole Scott organized a robbery on August 20, 2023. Scott and four co-conspirators targeted a group of friends at a backyard barbecue and robbed them at gunpoint. One victim attempted to run away and one of Scott’s co-conspirators shot him in the back of the neck, paralyzing him, the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County says.
Prosecutors say while Scott was not the suspect who shot the victim, she did organize the robbery and is thus legally culpable for the events that led to the shooting. Scott was convicted in April after a 3-day trial.
On Thursday, June 27th, Wicomico County Circuit Court Chief Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead sentenced Scott to 50 years incarceration