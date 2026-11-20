SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man was sentenced Friday to 70 years in prison for a deadly shooting behind a Smith Street home in July of 2025.
Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes imposed the maximum sentence on 19-year-old Jonathan Jobe for second-degree murder and related firearms offenses, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office. A jury convicted Jobe on Sept. 16 after an eight-day trial. He remained in custody while a pre-sentence investigation was completed.
Prosecutors said the victim made a comment that offended Jobe, who then pressed a gun against the man’s head and demanded that he fight,as WBOC reported in September.
The victim raised his hands and said he did not want to fight, according to authorities. Prosecutors said Jobe shot him once in the face, killing him. The shooting happened behind 614 Smith Street on July 15, 2025.
Salisbury police and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit obtained surveillance footage that identified Jobe as the shooter, prosecutors said. He was arrested within four hours.
The State’s Attorney’s Office said Jobe was under Department of Juvenile Services supervision at the time of the shooting. He had cut off a GPS monitor within two weeks of receiving it, prosecutors said, and a warrant for his arrest had been outstanding for nine months when the shooting occurred.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said Jobe also engaged in witness tampering in connection with the murder trial and was convicted of assaulting another inmate at the Wicomico County Detention Center. Dykes said Judge Sarbanes cited a pattern of behavior that showed a lack of accountability when imposing the sentence.