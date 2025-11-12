SALISBURY, M.d. - Salisbury mayor Randy Taylor pled guilty to a traffic citation in Wicomico County District Court today after failing to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk back in August.
According to the state in court today, Taylor was attempting to make a right-hand turn at a red light at the intersection of South Boulevard and Route 13. Prosecutors say there was a man in the crosswalk at the time, who was uninjured, but his walker was damaged. The state also says the mayor helped the man get a replacement walker.
This charge comes with the possibility of 60 days in jail. But at prosecutors' recommendation, the ruling was Taylor would pay a $500 fine.
This week, the mayor has been facing backlash for paving over rainbow crosswalks in downtown Salisbury. Councilwoman Michele Gregory says this is another example of frustrating behavior from the Mayor.
"Over two years we have had nothing but mistakes. We have had nothing but shortcomings. And, enough is enough," the councilwoman says.
WBOC asked Taylor if he had a response to Gregory's comment, and he said, "That I made a mistake... no...," and walked away.
The man whose walker was hit in this incident was at the hearing today. He tells WBOC he has no ill will towards the mayor and says "Things happen in life."