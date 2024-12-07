SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department is warning the public of an increase in recent car break-ins. They are reminding people in the community to lock and secure their vehicles at all times.
The Salisbury Police Department reports that there has been an increase in car break-ins. Law enforcement says break-ins are easy to prevent, and shares the following reminders:
• Keep the interior of your car clean. Never leave valuables, including bags, purses, wallets, briefcases, laptops, cell phones, loose change, or anything that may appear valuable to a thief in plain view.
• Don’t leave your vehicle unattended (especially while running) for long periods of time
• Before leaving your car, always remove the keys, roll up the windows, lock the doors, and set the alarm (if you have one).
• Improve visibility of where your car is parked. Choose a well-lit, open space, and avoid parking near anything that limits visibility, like dumpsters, large vans or trucks, or wooded areas.
More break-in prevention tips can be found on The City of Salisbury's website.