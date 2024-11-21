Salisbury, MD - The Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission voted Thursday afternoon to increase the residential density in downtown Salisbury.
This decision effectively green-lights major development projects downtown like the Salisbury Town Center Project and the convention center and hotel for Lot 10.
At the commissioners meeting Thursday, those who pushed for the city to increase the residential density downtown argued the city needed to encourage more people to live downtown, which would stimulate business and growth downtown.
Also during the public hearing however, those who opposed increasing the residential density argued the city is at its capacity and already struggles to accommodate the public when it comes to parking downtown.
The issue manifested itself in two petitions vying for signatures of Salisbury neighbors, and countless public comments during city council meetings.
The decision will now go before the city council for approval. Previously, City Council President D’Shawn Doughty told WBOC:
“The City Council remains committed to supporting a strong and vibrant downtown that benefits both businesses and residents. Increasing density is just one of several options we’re considering to promote balanced growth that aligns with Salisbury's long-term vision. Our goal is to ensure development respects the unique character of our community while benefiting everyone.”