SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department announced the passing of Senior Corporal Ryan Mitchell. Mitchell began his career with the city in 1995.
The Salisbury Police Department says Senior Corporal Ryan Mitchell unexpectedly passed away in his home on Friday, June 20th. Senior Corporal Mitchell began his career with the City of Salisbury in 1995. He served in several roles throughout his career, including the Operations Division on Patrol, the Tactical Unit, and a detective in the Criminal Investigation Division as well as the Child Advocacy Center. The Salisbury Police Department says, "Most recently, he was assigned as a patrol supervisor assisting in the supervision and development of officers."
In a post on their official Facebook, the Salisbury Police Department said, "S/Cpl. Mitchell was a dedicated public servant and dear friend to those of us here at SPD. He served our community with integrity, compassion, and commitment. S/Cpl. Mitchell will be deeply missed by fellow officers, friends, and the many others whose lives he touched throughout his career. Ryan's sense of humor, smile, wisdom and culinary prowess are irreplaceable and were ever present with those around him."