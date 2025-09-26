SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department has arrested multiple suspects who authorities say were part of an organization manufacturing and selling 3D handguns, better known as “ghost guns.”
Among those charged are multiple suspects under 18.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, the investigation began on April 7, when police were called to TidalHealth on reports of a man, later identified as 19-year-old Calvin Gordy, suffering from a gunshot wound. While one officer was dispatched to the hospital to speak with Gordy, another made his way to Gordy’s home. There, police say the officer found a GMC Envoy with three people inside.
According to court documents, the officer discovered a missing shoe that belonged to Gordy next to a bloodstain on the floor of the vehicle. A semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was lying inches from the shoe, according to police.
The driver of the GMC, Joshua Exatyl, 19, reportedly told the officer Gordy had accidentally shot himself and Exatyl had driven him to the hospital.
The gun, according to police, had visible printing lines on its lower frame and no serial number, consistent with a ghost gun.
A months-long investigation then began, including a search of Gordy’s and Exatyl’s phones, and a search of their and juvenile suspects’ homes across Salisbury. During one search of a home on Truitt Street in May, police recovered a Ruger .22 caliber handgun reported stolen in Caroline County, according to court records.
Police say Exatyl would later tell them that a juvenile suspect had given him a 3D printer to print lower portions of handguns. Exatyl reportedly admitted that he and the minor had conspired to print handgun lowers and sell them for $75 and fully assembled ghost guns for $500.
Exatyl went on to say that he, Gordy, and three juveniles were all members of the “9 Boyz” gang.
Further searches of the juveniles’ homes revealed various handgun parts, police say. A video from Exatyl’s phone depicting multiple male suspects constructing handguns was also recovered, according to court documents.
Records show that 18-year-old Sincere Briddell was then linked to the investigation in June, and police say they found a 3D printed gun in Briddell’s bedroom during a search.
In July, police received a subpoena revealing multiple online purchases of gun parts linked to the suspects, according to investigators.
On Friday, Sept. 26, the Salisbury Police Department officially announced the arrest of Calvin Gordy, Joshua Exatyl, Sincere Briddell, two 17-year-olds, and a 14-year-old in connection to the investigation. Charges against the suspects include loaded handgun in vehicle, stolen regulated firearm, unlawful sale of a regulated firearm, possession of a firearm by minor, possession of firearm without serial number, and witness intimidation.
Police ask anyone with information regarding illegal gun possession to contact them at 410-548-3165.