SALISBURY, Md. - You might want to think twice before parking in a designated fire lane in Salisbury, as police say they are cracking down on illegally-parked vehicles across the city.
Salisbury police say they have received multiple complaints recently about vehicles parking in fire lanes. They say the lanes must be open at all times to allow emergency vehicles immediate access during fires or other emergencies. Blocking these lanes can delay emergency responses and put lives at risk in the process, police say.
Salisbury police say they will be stepping up enforcement in areas where complaints have been reported. They say repeated violations may result in fines or towing.