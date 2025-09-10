SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury and Salisbury Police have announced their intent to cooperate with the new agreement between Wicomico County and federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
In a statement released on Sept. 10, Salisbury officials said they would support the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office efforts to remove inmates found to have no U.S. legal status. Last week, Wicomico County announced their plans to move forward with a partnership with ICE through the 287(g) program that would allow trained officers to serve immigration warrants to people already in custody with oversight from ICE.
“The Salisbury Police Department would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for public safety and the trust we've built with our community,” Salisbury Police Chief Dave Meienschein. “Through this 287(g) Jail Enforcement Model, we support and will cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office, all of our law enforcement partners and will always act in the best interest of public safety while safeguarding the trust of all residents within the community. Our goal is simple: to protect everyone in our community with transparency without creating fear or division.”
Salisbury officials agreed with Wicomico County leaders in saying the new program would provide clear guardrails on how to handle immigration-related responsibilities at the local level.
“We are clearly living in unprecedented times regarding illegal immigration,” Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor said. “City of Salisbury law enforcement will certainly cooperate with our County law enforcement partners with any and all agreements as we aid to comply with Federal law."