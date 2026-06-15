SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department says residents calling for police assistance may soon notice dispatchers asking additional questions as part of a new emergency call-handling system.
Police announced Monday that they will begin using the Police Priority Dispatch System on June 16, 2026 after spending the past six months preparing for its implementation.
According to the department, Emergency Police Dispatchers have completed specialized training and certification through the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch. The system uses standardized protocols to help dispatchers assess emergencies, identify potentially life-threatening situations, and prioritize calls for service.
Police say dispatchers will continue gathering information from callers even after officers have been dispatched, allowing responders to receive more detailed information before arriving on scene.
Senior dispatchers Lena Wright and Samantha Gray said the new protocols are designed to provide a consistent level of service to callers regardless of which dispatcher answers the phone.
"The Police Priority Dispatch System is an important investment in public safety," Salisbury Police Chief Dave Meienschein said in a statement. "It helps ensure that every caller receives the highest level of service while allowing us to respond more effectively to emergencies throughout our community."
Officials say the system covers a wide range of incidents, including burglaries, domestic violence calls, traffic collisions, and active shooter situations. The department says residents should not be alarmed if they are asked additional questions when calling for assistance, noting the information helps dispatchers determine the severity of an incident and provide responding officers with critical details.
The Priority Dispatch system is used by emergency communication centers around the world and is intended to improve the safety and effectiveness of emergency response efforts, according to Salisbury Police.