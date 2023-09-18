SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department has issued a warning to neighbors regarding credit card skimming equipment affixed to local ATMs.
Skimming equipment is affixed to ATMs to obtain credit and debit card information from victims. The Department said in a social media post Monday that they have recently received reports of the equipment located on ATMs at Salisbury businesses.
Officials offered the following warning signs to look out for when using automated teller machines or other credit card reading technology in order to avoid fraud:
-Traces of glue or other substances around fixtures (the card reader, keypad, etc.)
-Loose-fitting or misaligned fixtures
-Unusual plastic fittings
-Bulkiness on the card reader or keypad
-Unusual color-coding on the keypad or keys in an unusual order
Those who believe they have located a skimmer are asked to either contact business management or the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165.