SALISBURY, Md. - A Fire and Life Safety Fee Press Conference scheduled for today at 11 a.m. has been postponed, the City of Salisbury has announced. The City says the postponement is due to the reactions and input from both the City Council and the public at last night’s City Council meeting.
The Press Conference was planned to be held today at the Salisbury Fire Department Station 16. The public had been invited to ask questions and make comments during the conference about the proposed Fire and Life Safety Fee. That original proposal called for a fee of $300 for residential, commercial, and industrial properties, separate from taxes and billed annually, that would increase funding to the Salisbury Fire Department.
A rescheduled date and time for the press conference has not yet been announced, and the City says the postponement is pending further internal discussion.