SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury proposed a new Fire and Life Safety Fee for all those who reside within the Salisbury Fire Service District to City Council today. The City says revenue from the fee would increase funding to the Salisbury Fire Department by over $4.5 million.
In a statement, the City also says the fee would allow competitive compensation for new and current personnel, cover additional operating expenses due to expansion of services as the community grows, and ensure equipment is kept up to date and maintained properly.
"Through the Fire and Life Safety Fee, all residents of the Salisbury Fire Service District would be provided with full and complete fire protection and rescue services, EMS response and transport, advanced life support and transport, and advanced operations from the Salisbury Fire Department," the City's statement reads.
The proposed fee will be based on parcel type within the Fire Service District. As currently proposed, Residential, Commercial Residential, Residential Condominium, and Town House properties would pay an annual fee of $300. Commercial Condominiums, and Industrial properties would also be charged an annual fee of $300. A fee reduction based on income reportedly will not be offered.
A full breakdown of the proposed annual fees can be found at this link. If approved, the fee would begin July 1st, 2023.
Rising costs due to inflation and supply chain issues were cited as sources of budget strain in the statement. According to the City, the American Rescue Plan had helped alleviate those strains during the COVID-19 pandemic through $4.4 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023. That funding source is no longer available for the Fire Department, the City says.
Without the additional funding that this fee would supply, the City of Salisbury also claims the Fire Department may have to significantly reduce service area and special programs.
“The Fire and Life Safety Fee will ensure the continued success of the Salisbury Fire Department. The fire service has entered into a very competitive evolutionary cycle,” said Salisbury Fire Department Chief John Tull. “Public demands and calls for service continue to increase, while available funds and resources continue to shrink. This fee will provide the necessary funding to purchase needed personal protective equipment, medical supplies and assist with recruiting and retaining quality members. Our mission is and always will be to provide the highest quality service possible to our community and its citizens.”
A press conference on the proposed Fire and Life Safety Fee will be held Tuesday, April 25 at 11:00 am at Salisbury Fire Department, Station 16 (325 Cypress Blvd.). As part of the FY24 budget, the proposed Fire and Life Safety Fee must be approved by City Council no later than June 12. More information can be found at https://salisbury.md/fire-and-life-safety-fee.