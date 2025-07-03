SALISBURY, MD -- United States Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy released a statement citing safety concerns over painted crosswalks.
The call comes as part of a nationwide safety initiative launched by the secretary. In terms of designed or painted crosswalks, Duffy claimed they are distracting for drivers.
"Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork," Duffy said in the statement.
Salisbury has a painted pride crosswalk, which city leaders are looking to repaint to be a 'more politically neutral' design. However, Mayor Randy Taylor told WBOC they now may have to reconsider painting it with a design at all.
"People have said they are distracting in the past, and I guess that is becoming a thing now from the standpoint of the secretary," Taylor said. "We've been going in our own direction with the crosswalk, but it looks like we're gonna have to re-examine that as well."
Taylor said the city just closed submissions for those looking to design the new crosswalk. He said the city will still review those submissions, and consider their next steps.
"I somewhat agree with the Secretary at some level, but we'll see. We have to investigate," Taylor said. "It's the only crosswalk in the city that has this sort of thing. So it wouldn't be unusual if we went back to a regular crosswalk there."
However, some neighbors in Salisbury are hopeful the art crosswalks stay. Jonathan Ludwig said he feels safer walking in brightly colored crosswalks.
"A regular street just blends in too much," Ludwig said. "Personally, as a driver, I don't find them distracting."
Emily Tuttle also said she thinks the bright colors improve pedestrian safety.
"I think when there's obviously colors in front of you and you see it so quickly, you then have to see the people in the crosswalk too," Tuttle said.
Taylor told WBOC there have been no final decisions over whether or not the crosswalks will remain designed yet. He said if they do decide to repaint them to the standard crosswalk, however, that there will be more opportunities for public art in the city in the future.