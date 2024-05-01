SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has announced the upcoming closure of Carroll Street for rail upgrade work.
The City says Carroll Street will be closed between Rt. 13 to Eastern Shore Drive while the work is conducted. Work is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning on Friday, May 3rd with a completion date of Tuesday, May 14th barring unforeseen complications.
Salisbury officials say a detour will be available while the upgrades are conducted. Anyone with questions regarding the project is asked to contact Jon Wilson at the Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development at 410-548-3170.