SALISBURY, MD - The Salvation Army in Salisbury celebrated National Salvation Army Week with a community day event on Saturday.
This event is just one of several organized throughout the National Salvation Army Week from May 12th through May 18th. National Salvation Army Week honors the work and ministry of the nonprofit organization.
The Salvation Army organization has locations in over 134 countries across the world and operates with a mission to "'Love Beyond'—beyond hunger, homelessness, disasters, and more". The Salisbury location has been around since 1913.
At today's community day, there were local community partner tables, vendors, prizes and giveaways, and activities for kids and families to enjoy.
Corps Officer, Captain Angel Simmons from the Salisbury location says Saturday was all about reaching out to community members and providing support. Captain Simmons says, "That's what our mission is...to meet human needs without discrimination and by being able to just see people in an informal setting and get the word out about what we do". She says community day is a great way to get the community involved. "We have vendor tables, people selling items, and people giving out information."
Captain Simmons tells WBOC that there were about 150 attendees at community day last year. This year they estimated that about 200 to 250 people attended.
The Salvation Army in Salisbury has events and opportunities year-round, including youth center events, social services assistance, and more.