SALISBURY, Md. - Deputies say a customer was arrested after Salisbury Scrap Metal reported an employee committing theft during Oct. 2022.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division assumed the investigation. The sheriff's office says an investigation identified the Salisbury Scrap employee as 26-year-old Michael Angelo Fisher.
Fisher was reportedly falsifying customer’s weights and types of metals being dropped off, as well as customer information. It was determined that the total loss is $8,457.00, according to authorities. Deputies say the customer was identified as Lenord Pompilus Jr, 32, who is accused of coordinating with other individuals to steal from Salisbury Scrap.
A detective reportedly applied for charges for Pompilus and Fisher and submitted it to the District Court Commissioner. The commissioner issued a criminal summons on Apr. 11, 2023 for theft scheme $1,500 to $25,000 and conspiracy to commit theft scheme $1,500 to $25,000. Pompilus was served with the criminal summons on Apr. 12, 2023. Authorities say Fisher has not yet been served with the criminal summons and no booking photo is available.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.