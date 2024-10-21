SALISBURY, MD– Maryland's State Fire Marshal is reminding Wicomico County residents of a burn ban in effect after a shed caught flames due to an unattended outdoor fire.
A passerby reported the fire at 1101 West Road around 2:19 p.m. on Oct. 18, according to a press release.
Firefighters took just five minutes to control the flames, which did an estimated $1,000 in damage.
This comes as Wicomico County's burn ban, issued Oct. 16, remains in effect until Oct. 23 at the earliest, according to County Executive Julie Giordano.
The fire marshal reminds all state residents to check with county authorities for any information on burn bans as drought impacts Delmarva.