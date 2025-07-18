Salisbury, Md. - As part of Salisbury’s continued efforts to improve and take care of our local roads, the Waterworks Utilities Division will be closing Edgemore Avenue for paving.
On Monday, July 21, Edgemore Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Northwood Drive and North Salisbury Boulevard. The work is set to start at 7:00 a.m. and should be finished by 3:30 p.m., unless anything unexpected happens.
The City of Salisbury appreciates the patience and understanding of residents and commuters during this important improvement.
For more information, please contact the Utilities Division at 410-548-3103.