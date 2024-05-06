SALISBURY, MD - The legacy of a Salisbury community pillar was honored today during a street renaming and dedication ceremony.
Freddy L. Mitchell served as the Executive Director of Shore Up, a local Community Action Partnership, for nearly 50 years before retiring last year. Today, May 6th, Shore Up and Salisbury officials paid their respect to Mitchell’s long-time service by renaming the block of Snow Hill Road that houses the Shore Up office complex to Freddy L Mitchell Way.
Shore Up says the complex itself has also been renamed after Mitchell.
Mitchell, along with his wife and family, was in attendance for the dedication ceremony and unveiling of the new street sign. Also in attendance was Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor.
Though Mitchell is retired, he says his work is far from over.
“I’m gonna continue to give back to the community to the best of my ability and, naturally, continue to work with Shore Up.” Mitchell said Monday at the ceremony. “I’m just thankful to the community for giving me this type of recognition.”
Mitchell began his employment at Shore Up in December of 1969 as Program Director for Head Start. After about 5 years, he took on the role of Executive Director, a position in which he remained until 2023. Dr. Tyrone Chase currently serves as Executive Director of Shore Up.
The sign for Freddy L Mitchell Way now stands at the corner of Snow Hill Road and Washington Street.