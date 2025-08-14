SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a 17-year-old in Salisbury and charged him as an adult with multiple crimes including attempted first-degree murder following an arson investigation.
Investigators say they were called to a home on Grant Avenue on reports of a structure fire just before 10 a.m. on Aug. 10. Firefighters quickly controlled the fire in the one-story home and ruled it as incendiary. Total damage was estimated at $15,000, but luckily no injuries were reported. Authorities say a smoke alarm alerted the occupants to the fire and allowed them to escape uninjured.
According to Deputy State Fire Marshals, the ensuing investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set in one of the home’s bedrooms. A 17-year-old was found to be responsible for setting the fire in the occupied home, according to the Fire Marshal’s office. After speaking with prosecutors, investigators decided the teen would be charged as an adult.
The suspect was taken to Wicomico County Detention Center on Wednesday and was charged with the following:
-Arson 1st Degree
-Arson 2nd Degree
-2 counts of attempted 1st Degree Murder
-2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
-2 counts of Assault 1st Degree
-2 counts of Assault 2nd Degree
-2 counts of Reckless Endangerment
-Malicious Burning 1st Degree
-2 counts of Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000.00.
The Fire Marshal’s office says the teen was denied bail due to the severity of the crimes. If found guilty of the attempted murder charges, he faces life in prison, as well as 199 years and up to $105,000 if found guilty of the assault and fire charges.