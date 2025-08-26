SALISBURY, Md. - The Department of Infrastructure and Development will conduct sewer line cleaning, inspections and smoke testing in several sections of downtown Salisbury from Sept. 2 through Sept. 9.
The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will affect East Market Street, West Market Street, Poplar Hill Avenue, Baptist Street and Calvert Street between Baptist Street and Poplar Hill Avenue, city officials said.
Crews will use vacuum trucks, camera vans and bypass pump trucks during the work. Temporary traffic control will be in place to allow safe access to manholes.
Smoke testing involves introducing non-toxic smoke and air into sanitary sewer lines to detect leaks or breaks, according to the city. The method is used to pinpoint structural problems and identify unauthorized water entering the sewer system.
Officials said residents and businesses may see smoke inside buildings during testing. The smoke is harmless, but residents are advised to open windows and doors to ventilate if it enters. Smoke alarms may also be triggered.
Each test takes about 20 minutes, though crews may remain in a neighborhood for several hours. Residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to step outside or ventilate during testing. Pets will not be harmed, officials said.
The Salisbury Fire Department and Salisbury Police Department will be notified in advance, and affected businesses will receive letters with information at least 48 hours before work begins.