SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Office of the Executive has announced new grant funding aimed at making flights from Salisbury to Orlando, Florida a reality.
According to the Executive’s Office, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded an $800,000 grant to support a new flight route from Salisbury Regional Airport to Orlando International Airport. The funding will help guarantee revenue, cover essential start-up costs, and help in resting a marketing plan to attract and sustain the new route, according to the County Executive.
“This is a milestone achievement for Salisbury Regional Airport and Wicomico County,” said County Executive Julie Giordano. “With the support of the DOT and in collaboration with our local partners, we are excited to bring new flight options to our community, connecting Eastern Shore residents and visitors to one of the nation’s most popular travel destinations.”
The Wicomico County Executive’s office did not specify which airline would be facilitating the new route in a press release Tuesday, but said the expansion is expected to bring more tourism and business investment to the region.
Salisbury Airport Manager Terry Rudy tells WBOC the flights to Orlando are hoped to begin as early as January of 2025.
Earlier this year, Wicomico County and Salisbury Airport officials confirmed they were in talks to bring additional airlines to the airport to offer more destination options. Currently, Philadelphia and Charlotte are the only available destinations.
This is a developing story and will be updated.