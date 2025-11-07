SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor has announced the repaving of Downtown Salisbury’s rainbow crosswalks and their repainting with a neutral pattern beginning next week.
Mayor Taylor first announced his intent to change the crosswalks’ design in July of 2024, arguing the design was not inclusive of all political leanings. In May of 2025, Taylor said the crosswalks would be replaced with rotating artist-designed patterns to avoid any political or ideological affiliations in keeping with a previous Supreme Court ruling and federal Department of Transportation standards.
In 2018, LGBTQ+ organization PFLAG says the city approached them about implementing a community mural which would go on to become the Pride Crosswalks. After Taylor’s announcement this past May, PFLAG pushed back on the plans to change the crosswalks, saying the effort was discriminatory.
On Friday, Nov. 7, Mayor Taylor all but quashed any doubt that the rainbow crosswalks would be eliminated, and that the original plan to have rotating artist designs would not be pursued.
“A rotating art program was proposed to reflect the character, history, and artistic vibrancy of Salisbury without aligning with any political or ideological movement,” Taylor said in an open letter on Friday. “Unfortunately, that effort did not achieve the broad participation we had hoped for.”
Taylor goes on to say that the solution would be to implement a neutral design that complies with both Federal guidelines and the city’s commitment to neutrality.
Earlier on Friday, city officials announced roadway repaving on Market Street from South Division Street to Main Street would begin on Monday, Nov. 10. Officials said no road closures are expected and flaggers would be on site throughout the duration of the work. Repaving and restriping are expected to be completed by the end of the week.
“I appreciate the passion and engagement this issue has inspired in our community,” Taylor said. “Let us continue working together to build a city that honors every voice while remaining true to the principles of fairness and inclusion.”